Teachers' strike called off - Agreement on pay rises over five years

A day-long teachers’ strike has been called off after agreement was reached in talks between the Malta Union of Teachers and the government.

The strike was called by the MUT, which was insisting on a pay rise of some 20 per cent, and better working conditions to counter a drop in personnel numbers.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo confirmed that an agreement has been reached.

In a Facebook post, the minister congratulated and thanked all those who had helped achieve agreement on the financial package.

“Let us start a new page in the education sector in the interests of our children and the country,” he wrote.

MUT president Marco Bonnici also confirmed the agreement.

The agreement exceeds the 20 per cent (pay rise) request, however the financial package is only part of our discussions,” Mr Bonnici said, noting that these included collective agreements for Mcast and the Institute of Tourism Studies.

Mr Bonnici said talks would continue about other requests made by the union.

The MUT had issued a set of 50 directives on October 25 culminating with the the strike.

Teachers posting on Facebook complained that they knew nothing about the deal struck between the two parties and were only hearing of the news through the media.

The MUT in a statement to its members later said that a basis for agreement on financials has been reached and all industrial action was suspended.

"The MUT regrets that information has been leaked to the media before the official communication to be issued was agreed upon," the union said.