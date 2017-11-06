X

Closing in:

Advert
Monday, November 6, 2017, 14:07

Matsec exam fees halved

Fees will be waived from next year

Matsec exam fees have been halved, in line with a commitment made in the Budget, the Education Ministry said today.

Applications for the exams opened today.

The exams will be free of charge as from next year.

O and A level past papers were made available free of charge a few weeks ago. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. New leak puts spotlight on Malta

  2. ‘I don’t give a damn about the board’- John Bundy

  3. MFSA chief linked to BVI-Russia investment

  4. U2's Bono used Malta-based company to pay for share in shopping...

  5. Threats hold up Air Malta flight from Rome

  6. Civil Society Network will not take part in Constitutional...

  7. Chief nurse suspended over sexual harassment claims

  8. From public swimming pool to hotel complex?

  9. Blocked on Facebook, activists ask Brussels for help

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed