Matsec exam fees halved
Fees will be waived from next year
Matsec exam fees have been halved, in line with a commitment made in the Budget, the Education Ministry said today.
Applications for the exams opened today.
The exams will be free of charge as from next year.
O and A level past papers were made available free of charge a few weeks ago.
