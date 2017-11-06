Man arrested again for breaking into cars

A man with an apparent penchant for breaking into cars was remanded in custody early this afternoon, merely hours after having once again allegedly targeted two cars parked in Valletta.

Kaled Mukthar Ben Gamhur, 39, unemployed, was spotted trying to force his way into the vehicles parked along Girolamo Cassar Street, Floriana, the court was told.

He was arrested by the police, who found him in possession of a pair of designer sunglasses which had allegedly been stolen from one of the cars.

The man was arraigned and charged over the alleged theft, as well as having attempted to break into a second vehicle and with having caused damage to third party property.

Assisted by legal aid lawyer Christopher Chircop, the accused pleaded not guilty and requested bail, prompting the prosecution to object strongly on various grounds.

“This is not the first time that he has committed similar crimes. The accused doesn’t work and has no ties to Malta,” Inspector Priscilla Caruana Lee argued, further noting that civilian witnesses were still to testify.

Upon hearing this, the accused quipped that he had just served time in prison. “How do you expect me to work?” the man said, retorting to the prosecution’s objections.

Magistrate Anthony Vella, turned down the request for bail on the basis that the accused did not offer sufficient guarantees as required by law.

Once outside the courtroom, the accused kept protesting his innocence, declaring that he had not stolen anything. When he finally grasped that he was to be sent back to prison under preventive arrest, having earlier misunderstood the magistrate’s decree, the man grew increasingly agitated and had to be stopped from re-entering the courtroom to speak to the magistrate.