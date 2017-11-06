Have you lost a scooter, massage machine or Rolex?
Police publish list of lost and found items between July and September
A green scooter, black suitcase and shoulder massage machine were among the lost items handed into police by conscientious citizens between July and September.
The latest list of lost and found items published in the Government Gazette features plenty of wallets, mobile phones and iPad tablets, but also a few more unusual finds.
Somebody managed to lose a drone back in July, with someone else forgetting a wetsuit and googles behind them back in August. But those losses pale in comparison to the unknown person who misplaced their Rolex watch on September 15.
The watch owner can take solace in the fact that their Rolex was discovered by an upstanding citizen who handed it in to police.
The full list of items can be seen here. Anyone who recognises one of the finds as theirs can contact the police force's quartermaster stores between 8am and 4pm on 2294 2267.
