Harbour ferries success creating parking problem in Cottonera

Passengers made a million trips on the harbour ferries per month, Transport Minister Ian Borg told parliament this evening.

Replying to a number of questions, Dr Borg said that he had been informed that the use of the ferries was creating parking problems in the Cottonera area, where passengers leave their cars. The government would redouble efforts to encourage investment in public car parks.

He said the Maltese people loved their cars and the independence of travelling with their cars, but efforts would continue to promote alternative ways of transport.

In this context a national strategy on the use of bicycles on Malta’s roads will be published in the coming months.

The government, he said, would set up cycle roads alongside all new roads and junctions, where that was possible.

Two ‘safe corridors’ would be laid out from Mosta to the University/Mater Dei and from St Julian’s to Valletta.

Dr Borg also said work on the Marsa junction project would start next week.

The minister also said that new planners would be engaged to draft a future for Paceville after the controversy which the original masterplan had raised.