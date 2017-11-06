E-government service platform wins international award

Servizz.gov boss Winston Pirotta with toolkit creator Ella Walding.

Malta's e-government service platform Servizz.gov has won an international award, beating 14 other nominees to the prize.

The award for service design at the Service Design Global Conference came following a project undertaken by Ella Walding, a British student at the Royal College of Arts, as part of her Masters thesis.

Ms Walding interviewed Servizz.gov workers and clients and organised workshops to solicit ideas for how to improve the service platform, with her final thesis providing a toolkit for the government portal to follow.

Servizz.gov runs five centres in Birkirkara, Paola, Qawra, Qormi and Vittoriosa, with its internet portal servizz.gov.mt offering citizens around 800 e-government services.

Smartphone users can also access the services through various applications, maltapps, available for download, with services also available via phone by calling 153 or emailing [email protected].

Business owners can complete many of their bureaucratic tasks through Servizz.gov's one-stop-shop Business 1st in Mrieħel.

Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar expressed his delight at winning the award.

"This award does not mean our work is complete," he said. "There's more to do and more investment is needed if we are to succeed in achieving excellence," he said.