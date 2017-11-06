Delia: Process of change will strengthen the PN

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

New Opposition leader Adrian Delia paid a courtesy call on Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna at the Curia this morning.

Replying later to questions by reporters about divisions in the PN and the absence of some MPs from yesterday’s PN general council, Dr Delia said the PN was going through a transitional process, a process of change, and change was important for any organisation to renew and strengthen itself.

Asked why he had not sought an inquiry about allegations made about him, Dr Delia said no inquiry was needed as there was no basis of fact. Should an inquiry be held, he would cooperate with the authorities.

See the comments on video above.