Decision expected in January on closed doors hearing in FIAU official's unfair dismissal case

Jonathan Ferris and Peter Grech.

A decision as to whether former FIAU official Jonathan Ferris' case for unfair dismissal should be heard behind closed doors will be taken in January, informed sources have said.

Mr Ferris, who was sacked alongside a senior colleague in June while still in his probation period, is claiming he was unjustly dismissed after being barred from investigating senior government officials.

Attorney-General Peter Grech, who also chairs the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit which employed Mr Ferris, last month filed a request for the hearings to be kept private, to safeguard the secrecy of national anti-money laundering operations.

Dr Grech had also applied to have an affidavit by Mr Ferris removed as evidence, on grounds of national security.

Mr Ferris' lawyers had said the move was an attempt to "muzzle" their client and deny the public knowledge of the proceedings - a claim strongly denied by the FIAU board of governors.

A hearing today was held behind closed doors, with sources telling Times of Malta that Mr Ferris' lawyers had insisted that Dr Grech be asked to justify his request to the Industrial Tribunal at the next sitting in January.

The issue will be decided upon by lawyer Martin Fenech, who is chairing the tribunal.

Lawyers Andrew Borg Cardona, Jason Azzopardi and Roselyn Borg Knight are assisting Mr Ferris.