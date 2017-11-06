Contraband cigarettes and van confiscated in latest Customs operation

A man from Swieqi will soon be arraigned in court in connection with the find of 31,860 contraband cigarettes following a Customs Department operation.

The man was under surveillance by department officials for several hours before they intercepted him delivering 31,000 cigarettes to a garage in San Ġwann T’Għuxa in Cospicua. The contraband and his Peugeot van were both confiscated. A further 860 cigarettes were found in his residence.

The owner of the garage in Cospicua was found to be in possession of 5,000 cigarettes and the department said that it had reports of regular sales from the garage to the public.



The operation was one of several taking place over the past days at the airport, Żabbar; Pieta’; St Julians, Msida and Żebbuġ.



Anyone having information about contraband can call in full anonymity on 2568 5124 or 2568 5200.