Bundy accuses PBS board of ‘playing judge and jury’

John Bundy

Embattled PBS CEO John Bundy has lashed out at the station’s management board, accusing it of playing judge and jury, as well as leaking the findings of an inquiry into his conduct to the media.

Mr Bundy, who has been at the helm of the State broadcaster for little more than a year, voiced this outburst in reaction to a story published by The Sunday Times of Malta which listed the findings of an inquiry into a car leasing agreement he made to the tune of €500,000.

Conducted by auditing firm RSM, the report focused on an eight-year procurement deal for 14 cars, including Mr Bundy’s, which he was entitled to. From this inquiry it transpired that the agreement had been made without the board’s approval and in breach of public procurement regulations.

The story also made reference to an affidavit in which PBS financial controller Brian Galea said that Mr Bundy had repeatedly claimed having been given the go-ahead by a certain Charmaine Portelli from the Justice Ministry.

Mr Galea also claimed Mr Bundy did not “give a damn” when he was urged to follow standard procedures or seek the board’s approval prior to taking important decisions. PBS corporate services manager Edmund Tabone backed up Mr Galea’s testimony.

Reacting to these claims on Facebook, Mr Bundy yesterday said he had only learnt about the inquiry’s findings from the newspapers. He said “PBS board chief Tonio Portughese and his clique” should be ashamed of themselves.

“You have been trying for a long time to get rid of me,” he said, hinting that his exit from PBS would happen “soon”. As for the inquiry, he said that is was an extremely “vile” act to hand its findings to the media behind his back.

“The board has met in secret, and played the part of prosecutor, jury and judge. It reached its verdict without ever summoning the accused,” he said.

Attempts to contact him were unsuccessful. The PBS board will meet next Wednesday to decide the way forward on the inquiry findings.