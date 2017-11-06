Beyond Facebook… understanding your audience in a digital age

Esra Dogramaci

A one-day seminar will give participants a deep insight into the best ways to grow their online audience and improve their online identity.

One of the world's top digital transformation experts will be the main speaker at the seminar titled 'Beyond Facebook: Understanding your audience in the digital world'.

Esra Dogramaci is senior editor for digital at German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle. She has significant experience in digital transformation across news and business including audience development and strategy. Prior to Deutsche Welle, Esra worked with the BBC in London, Al Jazeera in Qatar and Turkey and UNICEF and UN headquarters working in new media/communications.

The event will be held at the Corinthia Palace Hotel, Attard on Tuesday, November 21 between 9am and 4pm.

Participants will be lectured on how to build a better online strategy by making better video, making best use of data and analytics, building a digital identity and tips to grow a digital audience, among others.

The seminar is open to media specialists, students and anyone operating with social media.

The event is organised by Times of Malta in collaboration with the German-Maltese Circle and the Goethe Institute.

To book a place send an e-mail to [email protected] by not later than Friday, November 17.

Participants will be required to pay a registration fee of €15 (€10 for students). Fee includes a networking lunch and coffee breaks.