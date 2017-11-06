2017 will be among three hottest years on record - UN
Slightly cooler than 2016
This year is set to be among the three warmest since records began in the 19th century, the head of the UN's weather agency said at the start of a 200-nation conference on slowing climate change in Bonn, Germany.
Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, said that 2017 would be slightly cooler than a record 2016.
"2017 is going to be among the three warmest years on record," he said in a speech to delegates. That would put it roughly level with average surface temperatures in 2015.
