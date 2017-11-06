Women’s fight

I have read Tony Zarb’s insults published on the social media on October 26.

Those who think about women the way he does should know that these sort of uncivilised comments do not affect most of us in a negative way. Actually, they give us that extra push to fight for what we believe in. We know what we are and the people we care about know what we are.

What sort of power are we supposed to be vying for? Many of us present on the evening of October 26 at Castille were ordinary people from all walks of life. We left children at home with husbands and we were dead tired after a day’s work. Yes, because I am a worker I must work hard, just like my husband.

We want no political power and don’t care about it. I have enough power at home, we live on it daily and that is each other’s love and support.

Maybe Zarb should read the newspapers properly to find out what we are really interested in. Or he should have popped over to Castille himself and have a chat with one of the “traditturi” and “assassini” (as written and spelt by him) present there.

Allow me to list the main points of what we are aiming for in case he misses out on them again: safety, protection, honesty, transparency and integrity.

And, last but not least, justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia. Whatever Zarb or any other person’s opinion about her, her death was a terrible crime and justice must be done.