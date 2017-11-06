The article by Edward Warrington titled ‘Malta’s tribal politics’ (October 27) was extraordinary in its portrayal of politics on the island. It was compelling reading and defined Maltese politics to a ‘T’.

I have been trying to argue the same point to my friends whenever I visit Malta but, sadly, I am not as eloquent as the correspondent. When my mates tell me they had heard something on the news they mean the propaganda dished out on the channel owned by either the Labour or Nationalist parties - preaching to the converted.

As the professor said: “Tribes place higher values on their members than the citizens”, that is, they are self-serving and care only about themselves rather than the country.

He said “they constitute networks through which assets, material goods and interpersonal services are… allocated hierarchically, in proportions determined by a member’s proximity to power and the ability to reciprocate assistance received from a patron”. Again, bang on - nepotism and bribery. It all translates into corruption.

Rather than an article in the Times of Malta, the professor should be invited to take part in a TV chat show and he could then, hopefully, in rather simple language, educate the grassroot voters on how to approach politics and elections so they will, some day, get as close to democracy and honest politics (if such a thing exists) as their ideologies would let them. Then, perhaps, the rule of law (as best as it could be defined) will prevail.

I will not be holding my breath.