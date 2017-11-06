Metallic Beat steals limelight in Gold final

Metallic Beat on its way to victory on Sunday. Photo: Mike Orland

Six-year-old Metallic Beat, won yesterday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack.

This was the Johnnie Walker Cup final for class Gold trotters on a short distance of 2140m.

This race formed part of the 46th meeting of the season made up of ten races all for trotters.

In the class Gold final took part twelve horses.

Metallic Beat (Julian Farrugia) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Cummin (Clint Vassallo) and J.C. Memory (Rodney Gatt).

With a lap to go it was Gatt who took the lead with J.C. Memory from Enzo Nova (Redent Magro).

But midway through the final straight both J.C. Memory and Enzo Nova were outsmarted once again by Metallic Beat which sealed its sixth win of the season with M.T. Gogogirl (Nathaniel Barbara) ending in fourth place.

At the end of this final, Alfred Braddick, on behalf of the sponsors, presented the prestigious trophy to Julian Farrugia and Josef Cassar, driver and owner respectively of the winning horse.

The winner clocked an average time of 1.16.4” per kilometre. This was the first time that Gozitan driver Julian Farrugia was driving Metallic Beat.

Yesterday’s card included also two international races between Maltese and Swedish drivers from Aby racetrack on a short distance and a class Premier handicap race on a long distance of 3160m.

In the first international race, the early leader, Janitor (Julian Farrugia) ran out of steam midway through the final straight and was overtaken by Reveal Champ Blanc (Tony Cauchi) which gained its second win of the season from Livi Import (Conny Gustaffson) and Cullinan Diamond (Tony Demanuele).

Janitor followed home in that order.

Peggy Di Azzurra (Maria Elfstrand–Sweden) dashed strongly from the outside during the last 300m of the second international race open for class Silver and Bronze trotters.

Elfstrand’s Italian mare secured its second win of the year from Unruly Rainbow (Rodney Gatt) and Tokyo Du Bocage (Claudio Refalo). Bella Toscana (Stefan Medin) also obtained a good place. In the only class Premier handicap race, there was a keen tussle in the final straight between favourite Overtaker By Sib (Marco Refalo) and Quartz De Vindecy (Carmelo Farrugia).

It was the former which took its eight win of the season with Sensei (Clifferty Calleja) and Uhal Berven (Matthew Sammut) following home in that order.

Another meeting at the Marsa Race Track will be held on Sunday. The first race should start at 1.30pm.

Yesterday’s winners

Race 1: Class Copper. Bad Boy (Clint Vassallo) – 1.19.1”

Race 2: Class Bronze. A Marie Pierre (Rodney Gatt) – 1.18.6”

Race 3: Malta- Aby Race. Class Silver-Bronze. Reveal Champ Blanc (Tony Cauchi) – 1.18.5”

Race 4: Silver Maiden Race.Udjo Du Gilwesk (Jurgen Attard) – 1.17.8”

Race 5: Class Gold. Sultan De Renier (Patrick Spiteri) – 1.17.4”

Race 6: Johnnie Walker Cup Final. Class Gold. Metallic Beat (Julian Farrugia) – 1.16.4”

Race 7: Malta- Aby Race. Class Silver-Bronze. Peggy Di Azzurra (Maria Elfstrand – Sweden) – 1.17.6”

Race 8: Class Silver. Thales d’Hauterbe (Noel Baldacchino) – 1.20.2”

Race 9: Class Premier. Overtaker By Sib (Marco Refalo) – 1.18.1”

Race 10: Class Bronze. Roc Magister (Kirsten Axisa) – 1.19.6”