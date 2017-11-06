X

Closing in:

Monday, November 6, 2017, 01:45

Toronto beat Red Bulls over two legs to reach MLS Eastern final

New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long (33) and Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (10) battle for the ball during the Eastern Conference semifinal at BMO Field.

Toronto FC paid a heavy price while advancing on Sunday to the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference final.

Star midfielder Sebastian Giovinco and striker Jozy Altidore will miss the first leg of the upcoming series after incurring the wrath of the referee during an spiteful game against the New York Red Bulls.

Bradley Wright-Phillips' goal gave the Red Bulls a 1-0 victory in Toronto in the second leg, but the 2-2 aggregate score over two games allowed top-seeded Toronto to advance on the away goal rule.

Altidore and New York's Sacha Kljestan were shown straight red cards for violent conduct after an altercation in the tunnel at half-time as tempers flared.

Giovinco picked up a late yellow card, which means he will join Altidore on the sideline for the first game of the two-leg Eastern series against Columbus Crew.

