Toronto beat Red Bulls over two legs to reach MLS Eastern final
Toronto FC paid a heavy price while advancing on Sunday to the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference final.
Star midfielder Sebastian Giovinco and striker Jozy Altidore will miss the first leg of the upcoming series after incurring the wrath of the referee during an spiteful game against the New York Red Bulls.
Bradley Wright-Phillips' goal gave the Red Bulls a 1-0 victory in Toronto in the second leg, but the 2-2 aggregate score over two games allowed top-seeded Toronto to advance on the away goal rule.
Altidore and New York's Sacha Kljestan were shown straight red cards for violent conduct after an altercation in the tunnel at half-time as tempers flared.
Giovinco picked up a late yellow card, which means he will join Altidore on the sideline for the first game of the two-leg Eastern series against Columbus Crew.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.