Monday, November 6, 2017, 17:13

Ten BOV branches to stay open till 4pm

Ten Bank of Valletta branches will stay open till 4pm, Mondays to Fridays  throughout this month on an experimental basis, the bank said today.

The branches are in Birkirkara, Victoria (Gozo), Mosta, Naxxar, Paola, Qormi, Qui-Si-Sana (Sliema), Republic Street Valletta, San Ġwann and Zurrieq.

Geoffrey Ghigo, Head Retail Network, said the trial was in response to changing lifestyles which demanded greater flexibility.

The extended hours do not apply to cash services but staff can offer clients various financial products and services. Customers were urged to set an appointment before calling at the branches during the extra hours.  

