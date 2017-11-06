Remembrance Sunday to be marked by Mass
Wreath-laying at 10.40am
A concelebrated Mass at St John’s Co-cathedral is one of the events being organised to mark Remembrance Sunday on November 12, which is commemorated throughout the Commonwealth in honour of those who died in the two world wars.
Archbishop Charles Scicluna will lead the Mass at 9.15am. Before that, the President of Malta will inspect a Guard of Honour of the Armed Forces of Malta, with a performance by the AFM Band.
At 10.40am, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Monument in Floriana
The annual Poppy Day Appeal will be held over these days, to help the Maltese who worked with the British Services and their dependents.
