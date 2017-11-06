Announcements - 6 November, 2017

BONAVIA. CARMEL, aged 88, of Żabbar, was called by the Father, at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and assisted by his last surviving brother Fr Silvester, OFM Cap, and members of the Society of Christian Doctrine (MUSEUM). He leaves to mourn his loss his niece and nephews in Canada Connie, George and Lawrence and their families, together with his in-laws Joe and Doris in Canada, his cousins John and Lina Cassar and Carmelina and John Heeks, the members of the MUSEUM Society, Żabbar Sanctuary Museum members and the Żabbar parish community. He was an honorary member of the Akkademja tal-Malti, a founder member of the Malta Historical Society, a teacher and headmaster at the Education Department. He researched and wrote on the historical development of the devotion of Our Lady of Graces, the history of the Maltese language and Mikiel Anton Vassalli, and the history of Maltese philately. Most of these writings were published in The Sunday Times of Malta. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, November 6, at 2.30pm for Żabbar Sanctuary parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3pm, followed by interment at Żabbar Cemetery. May his soul rest in peace. Special thanks to the Capuchin Fraternity, Guido Vassallo, director of Dar Ħanin Samaritan, all residents and employees there, and the medical and nursing staff at Mater Dei MAU 3.

DEBATTISTA. On November 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, Maestro RONNIE DEBATTISTA, aged 60, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sudden loss his wife Michelle, his children Gilbert and his wife Graziella, Jeremy and his fiancée Judie, and Therese Anne and her fiancé Matthew, his grandchildren Luigi, Gianni and Giulia, his siblings Carmen and her husband Joe, Joan and Stephen, Alfred and his wife Margaret, his mother-in-law Maria Pia, his in-laws Fr Piju Sammut, Victor and his wife Doreen, Mario, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, November 7, at 9.30am at St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to St Margaret’s Monastery, Cospicua, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MUSCAT. On November 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMELA, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her son Carmelo and his wife Grace, Michael widower of her daughter Giorgia, Guża and her husband Amabile, Tarcisio and his wife Antonia, Lourdes and her husband Nazzareno, Elia and his wife Rita, Nancy widow of her son Eliseo, Michael and his wife Phyllis, Dolores and her husband Horace, Alfred and his wife Elizabeth, Marcel and his wife Rita, Maria and Maris daughters of her daughter Antonia, Maria Pia, her sister, grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei today at 1.45pm for St George’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Cemetery in Qrendi. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SMITH. On November 4, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, DAVID, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Eunice and their only daughter Ingrid, his sisters Mona, widow of Adriano Gouder, Jane, wife of Charles Mallia, his brother Clive and his wife Giselle, Gloria, widow of his brother Henry, and his only surviving uncle Jaime Cremona and his wife Elizabeth, his wife’s siblings and their spouses, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, November 6, at 1.30pm for Immaculate Conception church, Tal-Ibraġġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Movement will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. ANTHONY, on November 4, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, aged 67, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Robert and his wife Mary, his sister-in-law Isabella, his niece Maria and her husband Frederik, his grandnieces and grandnephew, Isabella, Sarah and Michael, other relatives, colleagues and friends. The funeral will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, November 7, at 2.30pm, at St Philip’s church, Żebbuġ, followed by a private burial in the family crypt. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Hospice Movement would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. In loving memory of DONALD on the 40th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Marie Louise, son Michael, daughter Ann and family.

BORG-CARDONA – LEWIS and EVELYN. Loving memories of our dearest parents on the anniversary of their death. Always in our hearts and prayers. Victoria, Albert, Edward, Joanne, Simone, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

CACHIA. In loving memory of ENID who passed away 12 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Louise, Charles, Anne, David and their families.

CAMENZULI. Treasured memories of our dear father JOSEPH who passed away 17 years ago. His children Charles and his wife Anna, their children Robert and Andrea, and his daughter Maryanne.

DUNKERLEY. In loving memory of CHRISTOPHER on the seventh anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Odilia and his children Nigel and Gail. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FALZON – CARMELO FALZON, A&CE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearest father, father-in-law and grandfather, today the 18th anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts, in our hearts and in our prayers. Simone, Angela, John and their families.

MERCIECA. Treasured and loving memories of my dear and beloved husband PAUL, today the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Mariella. A prayer is solicited.

Birkirkara bazaar

A bazaar is being held at the St Helen parish church centre, Birkirkara (behind the basilica), between November 7 and 15.

Opening hours will be daily between 9am and 12 noon and 4.30 to 7.30pm.

Among the items for sale will be antiques and other collectibles, furniture, home-grown plants and bric a brac.