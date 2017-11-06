X

Closing in:

Monday, November 6, 2017, 11:04

HSBC pledges $100bn of finance to combat climate change

Intention to help clean energy and lower carbon technology

Photo: Reuters

HSBC has pledged to provide $100 billion in financing and investment by 2025 to help combat climate change, the bank said today.

HSBC said it will facilitate financial flows to help boost support for clean energy and lower carbon technologies.

"This will involve direct lending, bonds and project finance, alongside new products in asset management," an HSBC spokesman said.

Over recent years, HSBC has helped develop standards for issuers of green bonds and has issued its own €500 million green bond.

