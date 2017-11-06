Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Rabelais from Aliaga to Valencia, the Jaguar from Tunis to Tunis (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime), the Maersk Arun from Bejaia to Algiers (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the Bore Bay from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) today.

The Corona J from Aliaga to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Laperouse from Le Havre to Jeddah, the St John Ark from Algiers, the BF Nilou from Sousse, the CMA CGM Racine from Antwerp to Piraeus, the CMA CGM Tosca from Suez to La Spezia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Contship Fun from Tunis to Skikda (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MSC Taranto from Suez to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Nicola from Le Khoms to Sfax, the Ludwig Schulte from Casablanca to Odessa, the Buxcliff from Piraeus to London Gateway (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MSC Altair from Singapore to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Angeles from Tenerife, the Passat from Valencia to Tunis (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) on Thursday.