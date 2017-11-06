Tisjir Mill-Qalb on sale today
The annual recipe book Tisjir Mill-Qalb 2017 is out for sale today, raising money for the Malta Community Chest Fund.
Apart from a celebration of culinary delights, the publication recognises all those Maltese chefs who have sought a future away from the island’s shores and yet remained loyal to their roots.
"This year’s edition of Tisjir mill-Qalb is an expression of gratitude to all those who have throughout history continued to perpetuate whatever defines the Maltese nation," the Office of the President said.
Book your copy online on www.mccf.store or from the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation offices in Valletta and San Anton and from leading book shops around Malta.
Call on 2122 6226 for further information.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.