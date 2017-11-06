New headquarters for Helen O'Grady Academy

Photo: Mark Chetcuti

The Helen O'Grady Academy in Malta keeps going from strength to strength and has recently inaugurated its own headquarters in Attard.

The new premises satisfies the Academy’s need to centralise its growing operations so as to continue offering the same excellent service that students and parents have become accustomed to. Furthermore, the premises offer two stunning studios which allow more flexibility with lessons and timings.

Established in 2005, the Malta branch of the Helen O’Grady Academy introduced the Development through Drama programme founded by trained drama teacher and actress Helen O’Grady in 1979 in Australia.

"It remains the only school of its kind to follow a prepared curriculum"

Today, it remains the only school of its kind to follow a prepared curriculum, created over the years by teachers, parents, and child psychologists to ensure the healthy development of students in a dynamic and fun-filled environment without the pressure of looming examination.

Principal Alan Montanaro said that “this is another exciting milestone for the Helen O’Grady Academy in Malta. Our Development through Drama programme has recently been accredited at MQF Level 3, which is similar to an O'level and recognised across the EU. Having our own premises will allow us to go the extra mile and work together with our students toward this qualification. We are proud to be the first Helen O’Grady franchise to have its own premises, and envisage the new Academy HQ to be a centre for holistic child development.”

The premises were officially opened by Nigel A Le Page, Chief Executive Officer and Alison Mazanec, International Training Director of Helen O’ Grady International.

