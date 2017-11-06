Watch: The advancement of feminism (ARTE)
Sexual paranoia on US campuses
Feminism of the 1960s-70s has advanced the cause of women, but has it also had perverse effects? According to essayist Laura Kipnis, true 'sexual paranoia' reigns on US campuses. But digital consultant and blogger Anne Wizorek reminds us that we still have far to go before living in a truly equal society. "
