X

Closing in:

Advert
Monday, November 6, 2017, 12:00

Watch: The advancement of feminism (ARTE)

Sexual paranoia on US campuses

Feminism of the 1960s-70s has advanced the cause of women, but has it also had perverse effects? According to essayist Laura Kipnis, true 'sexual paranoia' reigns on US  campuses. But digital consultant and blogger Anne Wizorek reminds us that we still have far to go before living in a truly equal society. "

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: The World's End (ARTE)

  2. Watch: The advancement of feminism (ARTE)

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed