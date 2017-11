A 21-year-old man from Ħamrun was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Birżebbuġa this afternoon.

The police said the accident happened at the Ħal Far industrial zone at 4.30pm.

The victim was driving a VW Golf that was involved in a collision with an Open Astra that was being driven by a 21-year-old man from Sliema.

Two parked cars were also damaged in the accident.