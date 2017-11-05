A taste of high life

The interior of the Jetstar, which was the first private jet you could stand up in.

Do you have trouble sleeping on planes? You won’t if you book into a new hotel in west Wales. Now you can stay the night in a crash-landed business jet powered by mains electricity. It also offers self-catering.

It is parked up behind a gate in a field at Norchard Farm, Redberth, near Tenby, Pembrokeshire. According to the owner, Toby Rhys-Davies, a night there will help you feel more grounded; as well as giving you a taste of the high life; albeit in an old cow field.

Apple Camping is offering overnight accommodation in a £99-per-night converted 1970s nine-seater executive Jetstar, complete with authentic cockpit and swept wings. The decommissioned jet was once used by the film industry.

“It was fun and games getting it from the breaker’s yard. I had to hire a 30-tonne excavator to get it in situ,” recalls Tenby bored-and-bred Rhys-Davies, who used to work as a trainee fitter in Simpson’s Piccadilly.

His father and grandfather also worked there as trainee tailors. Besides the 12.5-hectare campsite, he also runs an online retail company with his brother.

“We have aviation enthusiasts who love it. Most of our guests book it as a surprise. They say they are going camping in Wales. And when they get here they discover they are going to stay in a VIP jet. Proper jetset glamping!”

Jetstar was one of the first VIP jets to enter service and had a cruising speed of 567mph and a range of 2,500 miles. It was the first private jet you could stand up in.

The plane’s double bedroom is premier class with wooden floors.

There are no flight attendants but there is a bar area. The cockpit is fitted with a Bluetooth compatible X-Box console if you want to play computer flight games.

Strip-lighting in the cabin is powered by car batteries. The plane’s double bedroom is premier class with wooden floors. There is a 170cm single bed and a 193cm leather sofa.

The plane boasts an outside shared kitchen and barbecue area; as well as washing line.

Passengers are asked to bring their own towels.

“We have yurts [a portable, round tent] and a gypsy caravan on site. It was a case of something different. We want to be the most unique campsite in the UK.

“Next summer we will have a flying saucer you can stay in. It’s being built by a local builder. He has always wanted to build a UFO. And we hope a lot of people will want to have a holiday in one.”