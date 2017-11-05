Photo: Kurt Arrigo/Air Malta

This winter, Air Malta will be operating over 110 weekly flights to 22 destinations, four more than last year, and increasing its capacity by around 21 per cent, or 146,000 more seats over last year.

The winter schedule, which starts this weekend and runs up to the end of March 2018, sees the airline operating twice-daily flights to London-Heathrow and Catania and daily flights to Brussels, Rome, London-Gatwick, Munich and Vienna.

Commenting on the schedule, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi said: “To operate this ambitious plan the airline will increase the operational aircraft flying hours by nearly 30 per cent over the whole winter schedule. This is good news for our customers, tourists and our employees. The increase in routes and frequencies during the winter months will also support the government’s efforts to reduce seasonality in tourism arrivals.”

Air Malta is increasing flights on the London, Catania, Rome, Paris, Munich and Vienna routes and adding Comiso, Sicily, as a new destination. It will also continue its flights to Tunisia throughout the season.

“Overall we are targeting to carry over half a million passengers to and from the Maltese islands over the winter period,” said Paul Sies, Air Malta’s chief commercial officer. “Our schedule offers European customers the benefit to enjoy the Maltese temperate climate in just a few hours with the best connections and services to major European gateways.”

This winter Air Malta will be operating direct flights to and from Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Comiso, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, London (Gatwick and Heathrow), Lyon, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Palermo, Paris (Charles de Gaulle and Orly), Prague, Rome, Tel Aviv, Tunis, Vienna and Zurich.

With the new Go-Light brand, one-way fares to European destinations start from as low as €39, including taxes and charges.

The airline will also be operating various code-share agreements with various reputable airlines, including Etihad, Air France, KLM, Lufthansa, Austrian, Brussels Airlines, Swiss, Aeroflot, Meridiana, Turkish Airlines and Emirates, offering more connectivity to more than 100 destinations beyond Air Malta’s network.

