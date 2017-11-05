President’s engagements

10am The President receives a courtesy call by delegates attending the MENA and UNIMED Finance Conference, at San Anton Palace, Attard.

6pm The President starts an official visit to Tunisia by participating in the official welcome ceremony.

Tuesday

11.30am The President participates in the official state ceremony at Carthage Palace, Tunisia.

11.40am The President meets Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi at Carthage Palace.

12pm The Maltese and Tunisian Presidents hold talks together with their respective delegations at Carthage Palace.

12.30pm The Maltese and Tunisian Presidents address a joint press conference at Carthage Palace.

4pm The President opens the Maltese-Tunisian Business Forum in Tunis.

5.30pm The President meets the participating commercial representatives during the B2B session of the Maltese-Tunisian Business Forum.

Wednesday

11am The President meets Mohamed Ennaceur, president of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People, at Bardo Palace, Le Bardo, Tunisia.

11.45am The President meets Youssef Chahed, Head of Government of Tunisia, at the Palace, La Kasbah, Tunis.

5pm The President meets Salma loumi Rkik, Minister of Tourism and Artisanry of Tunisia.

6pm The President meets the Maltese community of Tunisia.

Thursday

10.30am The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of Kite Publishers at San Anton Palace.

11am The President presides over a meeting of the National Cancer Platform Association, at San Anton Palace.

3pm The President meets representatives of the Women’s Cancer Gozo Assoication, at San Anton Palace.

3.30pm The President receives a courtesy call by Gianluca Cilia, Malta’s representative at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2017, at San Anton Palace.

4pm The President receives a courtesy call by Nils Muiznieks, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, at San Anton Palace.

6pm The President delivers the opening speech at the 12th Mediterranean Rehabilitation Congress, at the Westin Dragonara Resort, St Julian’s.

6.25pm The President attends the University of Malta graduation thanksgiving Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta.

8.15pm The President delivers a speech on the occasion of the national day of Poland, in Attard.

Friday

8.45am Mr Preca visits Immaculate Conception School in conjunction with the BOV Piggy Bank Campaign 2017 in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, in Tarxien.

9am The President meets and engages in informal discussion with students from St Joseph Senior School, Sliema.

10am The President meets and engages in informal discussion with students from St Francis School, Sliema.

10am Mr Preca visits St Margaret College Cospicua Primary School, in conjunction with the BOV Piggy Bank Campaign 2017 in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

11am The President meets and engages in informal discussion with students from St Clare’s College Secondary School, Pembroke.

11.15am Mr Preca visits St Thomas More primary school, Marsascala, in conjunction with the BOV Piggy Bank Campaign 2017 in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

5pm The President receives a courtesy call by representatives of Boston Link at San Anton Palace.

6pm The President addresses the JEF Malta Congress, at Verdala Palace, Buskett.

7pm The President presides over the Global College Malta 2017 graduation ceremony, St Julian’s.

Saturday

9am The President presides over the launch of a new initiative by The President’s Trust and Boston Link, at San Anton Palace.

10am The President visits the fourth edition of the [email protected] entitled ‘#iConnect’ organised by Grupp Żgħażagħ Gudja, in collaboration with the National Youth Council, Aġenzija Żgħażagħ and Gudja local council, in Gudja.

5pm The President attends Mass organised for the volunteers of Caritas Malta, at San Anton Palace.

Next Sunday

9.10am The President inspects the Guard of Honour and attends Pontifical Mass on the occasion of Remembrance Sunday, at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta.

10.57am The President participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the foot of the Cenotaph in Floriana.

1.30pm The President delivers the closing address during a conference entitled ‘An Insight in Oncology Diagnosis and Therapy,’ organised by the Society of the Medical Radiographers Malta, in St Julian’s.