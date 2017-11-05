Pharmacies open today
9am-noon
Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310);
Vivien Pharmacy, Patri Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701);
Lantern Pharmacy, 46, Regional Road, Santa Venera (2144 4648);
Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589);
St Anthony Pharmacy, 56, St Joseph Street, Pietà (2123 7327);
Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George’s Road, St Julian’s (2137 8657);
Victor’s Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352);
Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);
St Joseph Pharmacy, 1, Zakkak Street, Mosta (2141 7593);
El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);
Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);
Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);
St James Pharmacy, 1, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194);
Green Cross Pharmacy, 31, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723);
Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546);
Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);
Baħrija Pharmacy, Cart Ruts Street c/w School Street, Baħrija (2145 0743);
Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);
Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017).
Airport pharmacy: Open from 7.30am till 10pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.
Patients must present their ID card.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will next to Balzan parish church and at Nadur parish centre today from 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.
