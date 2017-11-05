Malta awarded second best diving destination

Nicolas Sancho, senior manager MICE – UK & Ireland, receiving the runner-up award from Paul Rose, BBC presenter and explorer.

For the second year in a row, the Maltese islands have been chosen as the ‘second best diving destination’ at the prestigious Diver Awards.

This accolade places the Maltese islands as the most popular diving destination in Europe as voted for by thousands of Diver Magazine readers and visitors to www.divernet.com.

The event took place during the Dive Show in Birmingham, the UK, which was attended by the Malta Tourism Authority on October 21 and 33.

The Diver Awards recognise the very best in the industry, from leading diving destinations to individual instructors to pioneering companies. Egypt came out on top followed by Malta in second place, and the Maldives who came in at third place.

Another local achievement awarded on the night was for Maltaqua, who were voted runner-up for the ‘best dive centre’ award.

Nicolas Sancho, MTA senior manager MICE UK & Ireland, said: “We are delighted to once again be recognised as a leading dive destination year after year by Diver Magazine readers. We have a thriving diving community who care for the underwater world, achieving awards like these are a reflection of the valuable relationships between the diving community. It motivates us to continuously work together to ensure Malta, Gozo and Comino attract visitors from around the world”.

MTA CEO Paul Bugeja commented that “the UK market is a very important one for the Maltese islands and is still our number-one source market, though other markets are growing in importance. For this reason, we continue promoting the Maltese Islands in the UK, and it continues to reap its rewards”.

Mr Bugeja continued by saying that the diving industry is an important niche market and that in 2016, over 100,000 visitors came to the Maltese islands with their main motivation being to scuba dive, while another estimated 50,000 chose to scuba dive while here.

Mr Bugeja congratulated Maltaqua for their accomplishments.