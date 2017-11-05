Ira Losco performs at MPG reception

MPG CEO Jeremy Leach, Ira Losco and MPG CFO Nicholas Calleja. Photo: Paul Camilleri

Ira Losco provided entertainment at a reception hosted by Malta-based Managing Partners Group (MPG).

Guests at the reception included senior professionals working in the island’s financial services industry. More than 60 people attended the event, which was held at the company’s office in the Hedge Business Centre, St Julian’s.

Jeremy Leach, chief executive officer at MPG, said: “Ira put on a fantastic show for our guests. It was also great to see everyone so positive about the outlook for Malta’s financial services industry. The sector is seeing strong growth and we are delighted to be a part of it.”

MPG is a multi-disciplined investment house that specialises in the creation, management and administration of asset-backed securities and regulated mutual funds for SMEs, financial institutions and sophisticated investors. It currently manages funds with a gross value of $500 million.