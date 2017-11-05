GasanZammit Motors Ltd backs Pink October campaign

GasanZammit Motors Ltd once again supported the Pink October Malta campaign in helping to generate the much-needed funds required to create awareness to help fight breast cancer.

During October, a number of employees took part in a ‘Wear It Pink Day’ to show solidarity with the women battling this disease.

Carolyn Zammit, director at GasanZammit Motors Ltd, said: “All the employees at GasanZammit are proud and happy to offer our full support for this worldwide campaign to support those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services.

“Certainly, this is a good cause to raise funds for research. Over the past years, mindfulness campaigns have saved women’s lives by bringing what was initially a hushed conversation to light. Countless women have benefitted from routine breast screenings and the truth is that breast cancer doesn’t have to be a death sentence but it can be prevented,” she said.