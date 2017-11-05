X

Closing in:

Sunday, November 5, 2017, 00:01

Extra gear of fun at The Hunt

Edmund Vassallo, Peter Apap, Christine Apap, Christine Apap, Bernard Schranz.

More than 150 drivers and passengers in 37 cars participated in the second edition of the Times of Malta Motoring treasure hunt, The Hunt, last Saturday.

The participants were given clues that took them all over Malta, with the hunt ending at Auto Sales Ltd – Kind’s Showroom in Mosta Road, Lija, where they enjoyed a chill-out party, which included a guest performance by Ivan Grech from Winter Moods.

The top 10 drivers and participants were given a prize, with the top prizes being won by Simone Ellul, Winston Pirotta and Sue Wallbank. All participants also received a goodie bag.

The Hunt was sponsored by Auto Sales Ltd – Kind’s, Chemimart, Enemed and Malta Public Transport.

Other sponsors included Virtu Ferries, Corinthia San Gorg, Henry J. Bean’s, Ta’ Xbiex Perfumery, Radisson Blu, Radisson Golden Sands, Ta’ Marija Restaurant, Farsons, DB Group and Delicata Wines.

Gabi Rizzo, Marcel Cutajar, Keith Said, Sue Macelli, Moira Cutajar, Richard Mifsud, Pippa Mifsud.Gabi Rizzo, Marcel Cutajar, Keith Said, Sue Macelli, Moira Cutajar, Richard Mifsud, Pippa Mifsud.
