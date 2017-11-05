Dress down for a worthy cause
The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) employees held an extra dress down with all staff wearing pink to raise awareness about breast cancer prevention and research and equipment to help improve the quality of life for cancer patients. ERA employees collected funds to support this initiative. Seen here are Mark O’Neill, Alan Borg, Kevin Mercieca, Michelle Piccinino, Louise Spiteri, Daniel Cilia, Darrin Stevens, Aimee Brincat, Benjamin Deguara and Gilbert Gauci.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.