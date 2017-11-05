X

Closing in:

Sunday, November 5, 2017, 00:01

Dress down for a worthy cause

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) employees held an extra dress down with all staff wearing pink to raise awareness about breast cancer prevention and research and equipment to help improve the quality of life for cancer patients. ERA employees collected funds to support this initiative. Seen here are Mark O’Neill, Alan Borg, Kevin Mercieca, Michelle Piccinino, Louise Spiteri, Daniel Cilia, Darrin Stevens, Aimee Brincat, Benjamin Deguara and Gilbert Gauci.

