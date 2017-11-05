Atlas Insurance supports foundation’s awareness walks

Claudette Buttigieg, MP, Nickie Vella de Fremeaux, Esther Sant, chairperson Action for Breast Cancer foundation, Michelle Muscat, US Ambassador G. Kathleen Hill and Chinese Ambassador Jiang Jiang.

Last month, Atlas Insurance supported Action for Breast Cancer Foundation’s awareness walks, which started from Pjazza Tigné, Sliema and Pjazza Gavino Gulia, Cospicua and proceeded to the Valletta Waterfront. Once the participants reached their destination, they welcomed a group of breast cancer survivors who rowed from Vittoriosa to the Valletta Waterfront.

“I would like to thank our main sponsor Atlas for supporting Action for Breast Cancer Foundation during the event Abreast for Cancer held on World Breast Health Day,” said Esther Sant, co-founder and chairperson. “The message behind the event was that life after breast cancer not only continues normally but can also be a celebration every day. We also wanted to promote a healthy lifestyle by walking and doing other physical exercise,” she said.

Atlas director Catherine Calleja, who also took part in the walk, said: “By supporting organisations like Action for Breast Cancer Foundation, we hope to raise awareness and to encourage women to get annual check-ups. The Foundation, and the survivors who took part in the rowing event have shown us that there is life after breast cancer – in fact they are ready to help others who may be suffering.”

The Action for Breast Cancer Foundation is a non-governmental organisation whose aim is to lobby for better services and treatment for breast cancer treatment in Malta and Gozo. The foundation also aims to raise awareness about breast cancer among individuals and healthcare professionals.