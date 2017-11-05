Plastic: we are the problem - David Marinelli

We are made of the same physi­cal elements as dolphins, elephants and eagles and are part of the web of life we call nature. All is nature. The complexity we have created, our economies, our social order are all within nature. It cannot be otherwise.

The natural world is alive and full of life. It is appropriately described as the ‘web’ of life as it is interconnected and interdependent, just like a spider’s web. All life on Earth is biological, and biological life interacts intimately. Our bodies and senses absorb the environment. Whatever is around us is also in us, for better or for worse.

Our bodies have been absorbing pollution by breathing and eating – test for it and you will find it. For example, Bisphenol-A (BPA) is known to mimic the female hormone oestrogen. It has been used since the 1960s to make certain plastics and resins used in containers that store food or beverages. Some research has shown that BPA can seep into food and beverages. Exposure to BPA is a concern because of possible health effects. It seems that over 80 per cent of us may have BPA in our blood from plastic contamination – this has been known for decades and yet we live in ignorance.

The web of life has created and continues to provide us with water, food and air essential for our survival. We are born, live and die in nature. We are creatures of Earth, and there is no other place for us to live but on Earth and in nature. A failure to understand this simple existential fact has led us to degrade the natural ecosystem to the point of collapse.

Forever increasing economic growth for our species cannot be an end in itself. Scientist Guy McPherson said: “If you really think that the environment is less important than the economy, try holding your breath while you count your money.”

Marine biologist Sylvia Earle was visibly angry when she addressed the assembled political elite at the Our Oceans conference in Malta: “We are the beneficiaries of the actions of those many forms of life that have shaped Earth into a place that is hospitable. In all of the universe there are plenty of places where water exists and rocks exist but nowhere is there a place that is so friendly and hospitable with a naturally in-built life support system. If you like to breathe, you will listen up and thank all those creatures who over the years have shaped the Earth into a place that we think of as home.”

The serious danger of a conference, such as the Our Ocean one, is that it perpetuates the belief that a top-down solution is workable in spite of the fact that it has never worked and continues not to.

We think that solutions must cost millions and must be technological. We expect others to make the hard choices. We think we can carry on mindlessly buying plastic and producing waste as we have always done, while somebody else acts to protect us against the effect of climate change, gets the mercury and plastic toxins out of the fish, filters the nitrates and heavy metals out of the water, and uses more natural space to create landfills for more millions of tons of our garbage. There is no way for the world’s proper natural functioning to be restored from ‘life taking’ to ‘life giving’ unless we all change our mindset and lifestyles. It has to be a bottom-up solution.

You have purchasing power. Use it

We at least now have some context that is based on these two facts: we are inextricably part of nature and we are the problem. We can become the solution by changing. Change can be a choice. Being mindful of what we are and of the connection we have with all other life forms and our home, the Earth, should make us realise that we have to stop polluting our only home. You may think that this is not your problem. If you like to live – it actually is.

Waiting for that law to be passed or for that person in power to take the right decision could be a way to go. Research has however shown that that is not how change happens – that is top-down thinking. The reality is that each one of us takes tens of decisions daily on all sorts of matters, and that is where change happens – that is bottom-up thinking.

Malta is a very small, overpopulated and polluted country, with an economy based on exploiting whatever comes to hand with no concern for consequences. Plastic trash is in every street, every stretch of soil, all along our coastline and all over our countryside.

The only thing for Malta to do with toxic materials, such as short-life plastic pro­ducts, is not to import them in the first place. Once imported, plastic spreads like a virus. Worldwide, 80 per cent of it ends up in landfills and the environment. There it multiplies by breaking down into smaller pieces, up to sizes that are measured in microns (1,000 microns = 1mm).

All the plastic ever manufactured still exists somewhere on Earth, most of it too small to see. It enters the food chain via packaging, water, agricultural produce and other species we consume, and ends up in us. The plastic particles will outlive the life forms that carry them as plastic takes hundreds of years to degrade. The physical body of the life form, human or other, will decompose at a much faster rate than the plastic. Plastic particles move around from being to being over many generations, leaving a trail of death.

You have purchasing power. Use it. Refuse single-use plastic packaging, bags and bottles. Recycle all your plastic waste. When you go to the beach or countryside, pick up the plastic around you and put it out for recycling at home. Organise plastic clean-ups. If you are a director of a water-bottling or beverages company, put changing to glass on the agenda of the next board meeting. If you are a decision maker within government, have the courage to be part of the solution. If you are an importer, think biodegradable, think compostable.

See how you can reduce the single-use plastic in your life, daily, one step at a time. Just do it.