Chasing terrorists - Kenneth Charles Curmi

The pickup truck used in an attack on New York City last week, which killed eight people. Photo: Reuters/Brendan Mcdermid

I still remember the heightened military presence as I hurried down the street, early in the morning, to secure my copy of the provocatively defiant green copy of the latest issue.

It was not so long ago, after all.

I started my career here in Brussels three years ago. The very first week I was not so warmly welcomed by my new environment. Strong winds, meriting advertisement on the local television stations, but also bold enough to advertise themselves as they beat against window panes and howled loudly in the streets, struck the city.

A few weeks later, terrorists struck Paris.

Only a couple of months after the November Paris attacks, two gunmen executed Charlie Hebdo staff and journalists during an editorial meeting. Like many others, I closely followed the tragic news, my alarm heightened even further when Belgian television stations reported that a suspect was still at large, and possibly making his way to Belgium. A third suspect would eventually turn himself in at a Charleville-Mézières police station, close to the border with Belgium.

Terrorists would eventually strike here at Malbeek, not far from where I work on a metro line I seldom use. Later, they managed to hit Zaventem airport, which is where I, along with all other Maltese workers here in Brussels, take our flights back home whenever we visit the islands.

And this year, a few weeks following the attack in Barcelona, I was to travel there on vacation. There for more than the planned simple sight-seeing, I was now forced to witness first-hand the tense atmosphere in this otherwise joyous city.

Business did carry on as usual. Stating that the Spanish, or perhaps rather, Cata­lonian tourist industry was visibly affected would not be an exaggeration but an outright lie. Nevertheless, one could feel that everybody knew, that everybody was aware, despite their defiant indifference. And I too felt the need to be more cautious, despite mine.

It’s an unfortunate coincidence that I unwittingly found myself to be on the trail of terrorists, but, if we’re honest with ourselves, coincidence is not really the right word. Possible proximity to terrorist acts is to be expected, nowadays. It’s a new way of life, if we’re to quote London mayor Sadiq Khan.

We must get used to terrorism, but perhaps we had already done that. Terrorism, after all, is not a new thing. Violence has been used since time immemorial as a means to a political end. The Washington Post published an interesting infographic earlier this year which shows that terrorist acts in Europe have actually decreased.

And yet it feels as if terrorism is a new phenomenon, and in a way it is. Terrorism is hardly in its infant years, that’s true, but the novelty lies in not knowing where they, the foreign and multinational terrorists, will strike next. Back when terrorism was limited to a place, and was mostly carried out by local insurgents, things were more predictable: you knew the IRA would mainly strike in Northern Ireland and England (though operations in mainland Europe were not unheard of), and that ETA would mainly limit its operations to the Basque Country. And you certainly wouldn’t have expected the Brigate Rosse to act in Stockholm.

Now terrorism has been globalised. It manifests itself here in response to a situation occurring there. It can be found anywhere and everywhere. Whereas the actual frequency has decreased, its presence has spread, so much so that it does indeed seem to be part and parcel of a new way of living and a sign of the times. And what is the solution? Supposedly to carry on business as usual. This sort of quiet defiance does have its merits, but it also reeks of complacency.

I, for one, certainly don’t like the way it is promoted. There is no complex formula behind it, and as such, seems to me more of a knee-jerk reaction than a thought-out response. Only this knee-jerk reaction is all about not doing anything, or rather, not doing anything differently. Go out, have fun and challenge the terrorists by basically providing more human fodder for them to blow up. Go on, huddle together and fill the streets with human targets. That will show them!

I am tempted write a children’s story where a village is attacked by a dragon and, well, the villagers simply go out for their annual midsummer solstice festival while the beast breathes hell down on them and provides the bonfire.

Quiet defiance does have its merits, but it also reeks of complacency

If this doesn’t seem reasonable, or even logical, then perhaps we should rethink our own response to the current dragon terrorising European cities. There are different types of defiance and some are more reasonable than others.

I get that the aim behind the terrorist acts is to disrupt life and instill fear (for if the aim were the actual killing of people, then it would be an extremely inefficient and costly exercise, given that, relatively speaking, few people die as a result of terrorist attacks, and many attacks are thwarted before they can claim a single life) but I can’t help but feel that this ‘business-as-usual’ routine is slightly counter-intuitive.

It is also very rich of the world leaders, cocooned as they are in an ever-larger bubble of security, to urge mere mortals forward. It’s very easy to be brave when one is not putting one’s own life on the line, when the pawns marching on to their possible doom without any chance of turning back are unrelated strangers.

Are citizens being treated as pawns, that is to say, more than they usually are? Are they being used, to the posthumous dismay of that great German philosopher, as means to an end?

For all this talk of solidarity and defiance, rational thinking and keeping things into perspective, I am sure that, rather than being urged to defiance, citizens would simply prefer to live and travel safely in the EU (or anywhere else in the world, for that matter).

This is very much like the situation with speed cameras, as unlikely as it sounds. Bear with me for a moment. A few days ago, on this very newspaper, I read that the speed camera at Attard was “by far the most effective”. Why most effective? I would think that a truly effective camera would flash less, not more. It stops speeding from happening in the first place, not catch those who do!

Of course, we all know the hidden implications of this line of thinking: speed cameras are only effective in that they stop speeding at certain points, not discourage the practice altogether. This has its positive effects, of course: St Paul’s Bay Bypass would otherwise become a racing strip – God knows the speeds that would be registered were it not for the camera that forces these racers to reduce their speed midway through their record-breaking attempts.

And yet speeding in other streets – narrower village streets where children and old people cross and walk through all the time – still occurs on a daily basis. Ironi­cally, the speed cameras may even exa­cerbate the issue, as these fast and furious drivers, itching to put the pedal to the metal, do so at the most inappropriate places, where accidents are more likely to happen.

The point I am trying to make here is simple: sometimes it is more than clear that certain proposed solutions are simply not enough, and they should only represent one of many complementary devices in a greater strategy. Speed came­ras alone don’t stop speeding: better education, stricter enforcement elsewhere, speed bumps, rumble strips and a myriad of other measures exist to help mitigate a problem that still kills more people worldwide than anyone would like to imagine.

As I am writing this, my mobile vibrates with the latest news feed: “A pickup truck driver hit people in a Lower Manhattan bike lane. Shots may have been fired. Seve­ral deaths were reported, officials said.” (New York Times)

I read this with shocking surprise, but I am neither as shocked nor as surprised as I would like to be.

I wrote the bulk of this article before the tragic attack in Malta. Little did I know then that I would end up chasing the terrorists in my own country. More on that in my next article.