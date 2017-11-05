Valletta council petitions for home for the elderly

Piccola Casa di San Giuseppe, previously managed by the Ursuline Sisters, is viewed by Valletta council as the ideal place for a nursing home in the city. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Valletta local council has started a petition to have a home for the elderly in the city, citing the Piccola Casa di San Giuseppe, previously owned by the Ursuline Sisters, as the “ideal place” for it.

Mayor Alexei Dingli told The Sunday Times of Malta that elderly people were being uprooted from their homes in Valletta and moved to elderly residences in other localities.

A move from their neighbourhood and their friends might be a death sentence for some, he added.

“I’d like to stress that we should keep on improving services in the community so that, as far as possible, people don’t get uprooted from their environment. But we know that this won’t work in a number of cases,” the mayor said.

The council estimates that elderly people make up around a third of Valletta’s population.

“We have our elderly at heart, we value their contribution to society and I think it is our duty to provide them with a decent home within their city and close to their friends,” Prof. Dingli continued. Piccola Casa di San Giuseppe used to be managed by the Ursuline Sisters, and was previously used as an institute for children, but the nuns relinquished the place and returned it back to the State.

The council has made en­quiries about using the building but were told the government already has plans for it.

The building has dormitories, lifts and kitchens “so repurposing it shouldn’t be a big problem,” Prof. Dingli continued.

“I believe the people of Valletta deserve to have a good nursing home and this can be the Piccola Casa di San Giuseppe.

“I strongly appeal to the Prime Minister to donate it back to the people of Valletta so that they can start using it.”