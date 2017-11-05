Today's front pages

Good morning. These are the stories making front pages on this week's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that an internal audit has found that PBS boss John Bundy not only broke procurement rules in a €500,000 car leasing deal but also "consistently bullied" senior management. Mr Bundy is under severe pressure after the PBS board said it had no confidence in him some weeks back.

In another story, the paper reports that a former chief nurse at Mater Dei Hospital was suspended following sexual harassment claims made against him.

A survey conducted by the paper also found that while traffic remains the single biggest specific concern of Maltese, various other issues which can all be categorised as rule of law issues together make up the lion's share of concerns.

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports that Europol investigators are in Malta and helping local police investigate Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder.

Malta Today writes that PN leader Adrian Delia's troubles show no signs of subsiding, with party rebels not willing to toe the "business as usual" line being peddled by their leader.

The paper also reports that investigators into Ms Caruana Galizia's murder are hoping FBI phone data expertise will help them narrow the search for her killers.

It-Torca leads with results of a survey they conducted which indicates that the gap between the PL and PN has widened to a massive 75,000 votes.

Il-Mument leads with a photo of PN leader Adrian Delia and new PN General Council president Kristy Debono, with the paper saying Dr Delia will give his first talk to a party council today.

The paper dedicates the rest of its front page to a report that the FBI wanted to extradite John Dalli's daughters and another calling for an investigation into the legionella death of a Mount Carmel patient.

Kulħadd reports on turmoil within the PN parliamentary group, with the paper saying leader Adrian Delia has lashed out against Chris Said, Simon Busuttil and other sceptics, telling an audience in Tarxien that the PN "is not those 11."

Illum splashes with "10 thefts a day in Sliema", with sources telling the paper that the town is currently caught up in a pickpocketing racket.