The week at a glance

Photo: Jonathan Borg

Daphne laid to rest

Thousands attended Daphne Caruana Galizia’s funeral at Mosta parish church. Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who conducted the service, warned Ms Caruana Galizia’s murderers to “repent before it is too late”, insisting they “will never escape from the justice of God”. The Archbishop told journalists not to be afraid and to continue to be “the eyes, the ears and the mouth of the people”. Among those who attended the slain journalist’s funeral were European Parliament president Antonio Tajani, President Emeritus Eddie Fenech Adami, Chief Justice Silvio Camilleri, former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi and former PN leader Simon Busuttil. PHOTO: JONATHAN BORG

What made the headlines

The Sliema protest. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Second protest: Thousands marched through the streets of Sliema in a second demonstration orga­nised by the Civil Society Network, calling for the rule of law to be upheld following the murder of journa­list Daphne Caruana Galizia. Departing from near the Chalet, the demonstrators marched along Tower Road behind a large banner bearing just one word: ‘Justice’. They proceeded to Amery Street, where Ms Caruana Galizia was brought up. A number of speakers from the Civil Society Network then addressed those present.

‘Dirty oil’ inquiry targets money laundering: Suspected money-laundering operations involving Maltese and foreign nationals in Malta are being investigated in connection with the ‘dirty oil’ smuggling racket, the Times of Malta revealed. Sources said the Italian authorities had reached out to their Maltese counterparts and EU agencies to collaborate in investigations into suspected money-laundering operations used to ‘clean’ the proceeds of a highly lucrative Italy-Libya diesel smuggling ring.

Women end four-day protest: A group of women activists ended their four-day protest in Valletta, criti­cising the Prime Minister for accepting to meet them only when the event ended. #Occupy­justice set up camp outside Castille in the wake of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia to “fight for justice”. Joseph Muscat has not yet met the women but representatives of the group have been given an appointment with him on November 8.

Citizenship list yet to be published: Eyebrows were raised over the government’s failure to publish the list of those granted Maltese citizenship last year. The list includes the names of those who bought Maltese citizenship through the government’s passport scheme, though their names appear with those who gained citizenship through naturalisation, without any distinction being made. The government is legally bound to publish the list every year and usually does in August.

MPs debate rule of law: Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Opposition leader Adrian Delia agreed on the need for urgent constitutional changes but clashed over calls for the resignation of the Attorney General and Police Commissioner. MPs spoke on the state of the rule of law during a nearly four-hour parliamentary debate in the wake of the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The message from the Opposition benches was of a collapse in the country’s institutions and institutionalised corruption. Government MPs, meanwhile, highlighted what Education Minister Evarist Bartolo called “modest steps” towards strengthening the institutions, as well as the failings of previous administrations to address shortcomings.

Professional probe stopped as Panama Papers auditors resign: Nexia BT auditors Brian Tonna and Karl Cini resigned from the Institute of Accountants because they disagreed they should be investigated over their professional involvement in the Panama Papers, the Times of Malta revealed. Sources said the institute was considering whether Mr Tonna and Mr Cini should be expelled in view of the allegations of their possible involvement in money-laundering activities exposed by the Panama Papers, particularly their professional conduct as auditors. The investigation was halted once the two decided not to remain members.

Corruption Commission in limbo for six months: The Permanent Commission Against Corruption has not conducted any investigations for the past six months, pending the appointment of two new members, the Times of Malta revealed. The three-member commission is chaired by Judge Lawrence Quintano, who is still in office. However, the two remaining posts have been vacant since the middle of the year after one member died and the other was appointed a magistrate. The new members have to be nominated by the Prime Minister after consultation with the Opposition leader.

What trended

Mixed reactions to compulsory recycling

Malta’s waste crisis grows with each bag of unrecycled rubbish added to Mount Magħtab, and it seems the powers on high are finally stirring from a decades-long litter-induced slumber to do something about it.

Environment Minister José Herrera began the week by ann-ouncing the government would soon unveil a law for compulsory recycling. The measure comes 30 years too late, but there’s not much to be done about that.

Most readers welcomed the proposal and urged authorities to go further. “Wheelie bins should be provided for all refuse,” one woman suggested.

“It’s disgusting that black bins are left on pavements outside.”

Others felt the measure was misguided and said the country would be better served if efforts were directed at reducing the amount of waste generated.

“It’s packaging that’s the problem,” one man argued, “not the lack of recycling!”

Cynics had a field day with the idea, and there were objections aplenty, from questions about enforcement to complaints about organic waste collection being too infrequent already.

It would take a bit of scapegoating to bring slackers into line, one reader argued in reply. “They will pick a selection of unfortunate victims, then give them big fines which will make the news and then everyone will be afraid. Then occasionally they will repeat it,” he wrote. “No need for hordes of inspectors then.”

But as one reader noted, “the wheel has already been invented 30 years ago”. He used the Luxembourg system as an example.

“Your bin is visually checked and weighed. You are charged a forfeit of €10/collection + a fee per kg of waste,” he explained. “It is therefore in your interest to put items in the correct bin since the recyclable bins are either free or have lower taxes.” Sorted.

A free shuttle for hilly Cospicua

The Cospicua local council is to begin a free door-to-door shuttle for residents, and the idea fired up many readers’ imaginations.

“Places with a considerable amount of uphills, such as Swieqi, could do with this service,” mused one reader, noting that elderly people, especially, found such roads hard going.

Other readers saw a deeper, more structural benefit to such shuttle services.

“It’s a start towards replacing private cars, especially within towns and villages,” one reader wrote. “Big buses to the outskirts and small shuttle people-movers inside and onto the hinterlands.”

“Great initiative,” another ag-reed. “These are the solutions we need to reduce congestion.”

What they said

“We all failed her. We left her to struggle for all of us on her own.”

Lawyer Andrew Borg Cardona speaking about assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia during a second national protest calling for the rule of law to be upheld.

“A sense of impunity has taken over the country and this has led to those on the wrong side of the law to believe the country is theirs.”

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia speaking on Radio 101.

“Instead of reassuring people, we are facing a situation where the government is not even recognising the collapse in the rule of law.”

Democratic Party MP Marlene Farrugia speaking during the parliamentary debate on the rule of law.

“It is no solution for one side to see themselves as perfect and the other side as absolutely wrong.”

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo speaking during the parliamentary debate on the rule of law.

“If journalists are silenced, so is democracy.”

European Commission vice president Frans Timmermans replying to a letter by the editors of six European newspapers, the BBC and The New York Times urging the EU to examine Malta’s media independence and to remind the country of its obligations to guarantee a free press.