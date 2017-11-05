X

Closing in:

Sunday, November 5, 2017, 14:04 by Sarah Carabott

Civil society will not take part in Constitutional reform debate unless PC, AG resign

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Updated 4pm

Civil Society will not take part in the Constitutional reform the country needs unless the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General resign, Michael Briguglio said today.

He was addressing participants, some wearing bunny ears, at a second sit-in in front of the Police Headquarters in Floriana today, where activists continued to demand the resignation of Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar and Attorney General Peter Grech.

Dr Brigugio urged for a "proper Constitutional reform" and stressed that some people were "living a nightmare. We cannot function properly. We live in fear."

Today's event, organised by Civil Society Network and the women of Occupy Justice, was attended by some 500 people.

Today's protest follows a number of national demonstrations held in the wake of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

Some carried Maltese flags, others paper planes with messages to the Police Commissioner. At intervals they shouted "no change, no justice".

Dr Briguglio reiterated civil society's call for the resignation of the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General.

He referred to the occupyjustice movement, whom he described as a group of brave women like Daphne, who called the PM's bluff.

Dr Briguglio noted that the Chief Justice and the Ombudsman had expressed concern that the commissioner and the AG were not doing their job.

"If they don't resign, then the PM is saying he trusts them, but not the Chief Justice and Ombudsman," Dr Briguglio said.

Those present included former PN leader Simon Busuttil, former PN president Anne Fenech and several Nationalist MPs.

People were asked to meet at 4pm in front of the police headquarters, with the organisers insisting on their non-partisan demands at the event.

Protesters are invited to make paper planes with messages to police chief
Organisers invited demonstrators to make paper planes with their own messages to the Police Commissioner written on them so that they will be able to fly beyond the police depot gate. The protesters answered the call and a good number of 'planes' were flown into the headquaters.

During the first sit-in at police headquarters, protestors threw tomatoes, cheesecakes and money at a banner with a photo of Mr Cutajar accompanied by the words: “No change, no justice.”

