PN elects 18 members to its executive committee

Short-lived MP Jean Pierre Debono, former general council president Paula Mifsud Bonnici, NET TV journalist Mario Frendo and failed Nationalist Party leadership candidate Alex Perici Calascione were among the 18 people elected to the PN's executive committee yesterday.

Members cast their votes to elect the eight men and eight women to fill executive committee seats yesterday, with separate elections for the party's general council presidency seeing MP Kristy Debono elected.

Ms Debono narrowly beat former MP Censu Galea to the post, but Mr Galea can console himself with a seat on the party executive, having been elected to one of the seats.

Jerome Caruana Cilia, Robert Cremona, Jean Pierre Debono, Mario Frendo, Ċensu Galea, Alex Perici Calascione, Pierre Portelli and Mark Anthony Sammut were elected on the men's list.

Amanda Abela, Roselyn Borg Knight, Graziella Galea, Paula Mifsud Bonnici, Veronica Perici Calascione, Lisa Spiteri, Louise Tedesco, Evelyn Vella Brincat and Francesca Zammit