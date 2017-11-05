X

Closing in:

Sunday, November 5, 2017, 06:35

Kristy Debono elected PN General Council president

Sitting MP narrowly beats Censu Galea to the post

Kristy Debono will chair her first session as Nationalist Party General Council president this morning, having narrowly beating Censu Galea in a run-off to the post yesterday.  

The PN MP received 638 votes in the election with Mr Galea receiving 622 of the 1,276 votes cast by General Council members. 

In total, 98 per cent of those eligible to vote did so. 

The party also elected 18 new members to its executive committee in separate elections. Mr Galea won a seat in that election, with other key victors including PN leadership candidate Alex Perici Calascione, short-lived MP Jean-Pierre Debono and Ms Debono's general council predecessor Paula Mifsud Bonnici. 

Ms Debono's victory comes as a boon to new party leader Adrian Delia, who needs to consolidate his position within the party after being forced to admit that he is facing what he has described as internal "turbulence".

The two-time MP, who is married to Jean-Pierre Debono, backed Dr Delia as party leader. Mr Debono gave up his parliamentary seat before even setting foot in parliament, paving way for the unelected Dr Delia to become an MP. 

Ms Debono's first session as chair is title "Justice, Security and Liberty" and will be addressed by PN leader Adrian Delia. 

