Gozo the ideal place for clean energy pilot projects - Miriam Dalli

Gozo's remote nature could work to its advantage and make the island an ideal testing ground for innovative energy pilot projects, MEP Miriam Dalli has suggested.

Dr Dalli said Malta's sister island was the ideal place to try out technologies related to electric mobility, smart grids, clean energy and sustainable buildings, which would all need plans, pilot projects and private investment before being rolled out on a larger scale.

This, Dr Dalli noted, tied in with the European Commission's vision of islands as the ideal place to run clean energy pilot projects.

During the meeting, Dr Dalli also highlighted Budget 2018 measures aimed at increasing employment in Gozo, such as plans to refund 30 per cent of an employee's salary up to €6,000 whenever a business hired a person on a three-year minimum contract.

An undersea tunnel linking Malta and Gozo, the MEP said, could help reduce problems faced by Gozitans who commute to Malta for work or study, as well as lead to cleaner air if the right emissions capture technology was implemented.

She urged Gozitans to tap available EU funds, with calls available for applicants from the agricultural, environment, renewable energy and SME sectors. More information about funding opportunities is available on the MEUSAC website.