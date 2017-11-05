Photo of the week

X

An artist’s rendering of two merging neutron stars. The rippling space-time grid represents gravitational waves that travel out from the collision, while the narrow beams show the bursts of gamma rays that are shot out just seconds after the gravitational waves. Swirling clouds of material ejected from the merging stars are also depicted. (Image credit: NSF/LIGO/Sonoma State University/A. Simonnet). Photo source: https://phys.org/news/2017-10-neutron-star-smash-up-discovery-lifetime.html

