Strengthening the rule of law

At the Sliema protest held last Sunday organised by the Civil Society Network that called for justice in the wake of the brutal and treacherous assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, one of the speakers – internationally acc­laimed Maltese journalist Jurgen Balzan – said: “Not everyone was equal in the eyes of the law”.

Mr Balzan insisted that trust in the law courts continued to diminish because political parties had split the courts into “two band clubs”.

In Brazil, appointments such as judges and the Solicitor General are made by the President after receiving a list from the Chamber of Advocates of three names to choose from, which then have to be approved by the Senate.

An idea, I thought, that might help credibility when future appointments are decided. The appointee would be more transparent in his or her decisions.