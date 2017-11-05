X

Closing in:

Advert
Sunday, November 5, 2017, 00:01 by Fr John Caruana, Sarandi, Parana, Brazil

Strengthening the rule of law

At the Sliema protest held last Sunday organised by the Civil Society Network that called for justice in the wake of the brutal and treacherous assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, one of the speakers – internationally acc­laimed Maltese journalist Jurgen Balzan – said: “Not everyone was equal in the eyes of the law”.

Mr Balzan insisted that trust in the law courts continued to diminish because political parties had split the courts into “two band clubs”.

In Brazil, appointments such as judges and the Solicitor General are made by the President after receiving a list from the Chamber of Advocates of three names to choose from, which then have to be approved by the Senate.

An idea, I thought, that might help credibility when future appointments are decided. The appointee would be more transparent in his or her decisions.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Sensitivity and respect

  2. Transport option

  3. Pot and kettle

  4. Job vacancies

  5. Clean air

  6. Bad policy

  7. Malta is not a banana republic

  8. Archaeologist Fr John Farrugia of Żejtun

  9. Passport checks

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed