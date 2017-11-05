X

Closing in:

Advert
Sunday, November 5, 2017, 00:01 by Mgr Charles Vella, Sliema

Rename Amery Street for Daphne

I could only watch the Sliema demonstration organised by the very active Civil Society Network, and I was moved when I saw thousands of people passing my house in Amery Street and the place where Daphne Caruana Galizia grew up.

It is an area she knew well and where she is still remembered.  What came my mind is to change the colonial name of Amery Street to Daphne Caruana Galizia Street. Perhaps the Sliema local council and Civil Society Network might consider starting a petition.

I am sure the Civil Society Network will have another good turnout at its next protest. The venue next time could perhaps be Bidnija, where she was brutally assassinated.

I also agree with the suggestion made to erect a statue or a memorial in her honour. However, whatever it will be, she has left a very deep imprint in our hearts and on Malta.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Sensitivity and respect

  2. Transport option

  3. Pot and kettle

  4. Job vacancies

  5. Clean air

  6. Bad policy

  7. Malta is not a banana republic

  8. Archaeologist Fr John Farrugia of Żejtun

  9. Passport checks

Careers

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-11-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed