Rename Amery Street for Daphne

I could only watch the Sliema demonstration organised by the very active Civil Society Network, and I was moved when I saw thousands of people passing my house in Amery Street and the place where Daphne Caruana Galizia grew up.

It is an area she knew well and where she is still remembered. What came my mind is to change the colonial name of Amery Street to Daphne Caruana Galizia Street. Perhaps the Sliema local council and Civil Society Network might consider starting a petition.

I am sure the Civil Society Network will have another good turnout at its next protest. The venue next time could perhaps be Bidnija, where she was brutally assassinated.

I also agree with the suggestion made to erect a statue or a memorial in her honour. However, whatever it will be, she has left a very deep imprint in our hearts and on Malta.