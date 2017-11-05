X

Closing in:

Sunday, November 5, 2017, 00:01 by John Guillaumier, St Julian’s

Politician’s lying test

In an old issue of Time magazine, I came across a simple ‘body language’ test that will let you know when a politician is lying: “If he rubs his nose, he is not lying. If he pulls his ear, he is not lying. If he scratches his cheek, he is not lying. If he opens his mouth, he is lying.”

