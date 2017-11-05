Politician’s lying test
In an old issue of Time magazine, I came across a simple ‘body language’ test that will let you know when a politician is lying: “If he rubs his nose, he is not lying. If he pulls his ear, he is not lying. If he scratches his cheek, he is not lying. If he opens his mouth, he is lying.”
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.