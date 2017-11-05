Passport checks
When we visited Berlin a few years ago, German immigration inspected our passports. When we flew to Toulouse a few weeks ago, French immigration controlled our passports electronically.
After terrorist attacks, the re-imposition of passport controls by Schengen zone countries is understandable. However, this raises the question why Malta immigration checks European passports only for UK flights – is this our main source of possible security breaches?
