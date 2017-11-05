X

Closing in:

Sunday, November 5, 2017, 00:01 by Albert Cilia-Vincenti, Attard

Passport checks

When we visited Berlin a few years ago, German immigration in­spected our passports. When we flew to Toulouse a few weeks ago, French immigration controlled our passports electronically.

After terrorist attacks, the re-imposition of passport controls by Schengen zone countries is understandable. However, this raises the question why Malta immigration checks European passports only for UK flights – is this our main source of possible security breaches?

