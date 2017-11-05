Malta is not a banana republic

The women who camped at Castille Square under the banner ‘Occupy Castille’ have unwittingly proven how strong democracy and freedom of speech are in our country.

They spent four days and nights camped outside the Prime Minister’s office, even unfurling a huge banner with the Police Commissioner’s face over the steps of Castille, branding their and our country a ‘banana republic’ to boot.

And while doing all this, they were given police protection to ensure that no one tried to in any way stop them from expressing their views. They must surely know that in any ‘banana republic’ they would have been swept aside as soon as they opened their tents and most probably would have been arrested.